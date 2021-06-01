Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Up 8.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.76. 5,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several research firms have commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $23,081,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

