VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Achieves $3.51 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2,811.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.01014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.48 or 0.09791382 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

