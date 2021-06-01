Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,976 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of The Aaron’s worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

AAN opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $36.81.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

