Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,323 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

