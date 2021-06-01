Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 847.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,881,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,345,000 after buying an additional 3,462,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after buying an additional 3,436,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after buying an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

