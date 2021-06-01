Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of BayCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BayCom by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BayCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

