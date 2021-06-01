Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,611 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGTI stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

