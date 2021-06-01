Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,989 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.