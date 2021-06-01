Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CureVac by 33.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CVAC stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

