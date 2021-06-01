View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $6.95. View shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4,251 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter worth $87,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

