Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $4,889,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

