Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.28.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

