Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.38 ($2.08).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
