Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $288.47

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.47 and last traded at $288.38, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.