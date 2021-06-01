Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.53. 113,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

