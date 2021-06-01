Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Vishay Precision Group worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VPG. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

