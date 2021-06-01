Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.