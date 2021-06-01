Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

