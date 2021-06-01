Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $260,022.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

