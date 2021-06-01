Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,058.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vyant Bio stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 780,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,311. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.