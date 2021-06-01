W Preston Hutchings Sells 37,500 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 2,292,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $5,440,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

