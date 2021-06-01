Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 536,545 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

