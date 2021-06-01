Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.