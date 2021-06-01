Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $385.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

