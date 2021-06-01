Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WBR stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.99 million and a PE ratio of 92.91.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.62%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.