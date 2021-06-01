Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $252.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

