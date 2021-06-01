Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

WEBJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webjet in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webjet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WEBJF stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Webjet has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

