Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

