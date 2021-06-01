Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/26/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/20/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/19/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/10/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/27/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

