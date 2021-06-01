Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WB. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

