Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.