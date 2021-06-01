Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.