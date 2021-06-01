Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 1.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

