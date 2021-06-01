Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WHG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

