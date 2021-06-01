Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

