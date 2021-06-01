Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.88

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 2069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

