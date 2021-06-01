Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

