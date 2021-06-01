Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wingstop by 38,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 148.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.10. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

