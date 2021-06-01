WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $14.27 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $121,898.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,178,535% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.