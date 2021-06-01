Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 803.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

