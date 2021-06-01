Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

