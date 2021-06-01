Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $45.33 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Dover worth $45,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in Dover by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.74. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,857. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

