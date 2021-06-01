Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.71. 30,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

