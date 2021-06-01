Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $3,151,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.97. 20,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

