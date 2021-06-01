Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.06. 18,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,707. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

