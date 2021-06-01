World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.