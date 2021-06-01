World Asset Management Inc Has $562,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 672.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.