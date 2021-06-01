World Asset Management Inc Has $617,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after buying an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

