World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.96.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

