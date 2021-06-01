World Asset Management Inc Sells 151 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $337.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

