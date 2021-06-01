World Asset Management Inc Sells 276 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 10,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The Hershey by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 228,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $4,556,865. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.